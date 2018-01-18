Make Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables for Slow Cooker Month

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Ingredients
- 6 to 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 16 ounces baby carrots
- 1 sweet onion, quartered
- 16 ounces red potatoes, quartered
- Rosemary
- Thyme
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 1 head broccoli
Directions
- Brown chicken thighs on stove 2 to 3 minutes per side, set aside
- Drizzle a little olive oil in your 5-6 quart slow cooker and spread garlic on bottom
- Add layers of the onion, carrots, red potatoes, and chicken thighs
- Sprinkle rosemary and thyme on top
- In small bowl, combine brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, and red pepper flakes and pour on top of chicken thighs
- Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 5 hours or high for 3 hours
- Add broccoli on top of chicken thighs, and cook for another hour
- Garnish with more fresh herbs and slivers of almonds if desired