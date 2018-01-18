Click here for school closings and delays

Make Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables for Slow Cooker Month

Posted 8:47 AM, January 18, 2018, by
Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Ingredients
  • 6 to 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 16 ounces baby carrots
  • 1 sweet onion, quartered
  • 16 ounces red potatoes, quartered
  • Rosemary
  • Thyme
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • 1 head broccoli
Directions
  1. Brown chicken thighs on stove 2 to 3 minutes per side, set aside
  2. Drizzle a little olive oil in your 5-6 quart slow cooker and spread garlic on bottom
  3. Add layers of the onion, carrots, red potatoes, and chicken thighs
  4. Sprinkle rosemary and thyme on top
  5. In small bowl, combine brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, and red pepper flakes and pour on top of chicken thighs
  6. Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 5 hours or high for 3 hours
  7. Add broccoli on top of chicken thighs, and cook for another hour
  8. Garnish with more fresh herbs and slivers of almonds if desired