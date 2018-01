Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Looking for love in 2018.

More than 45 percent of U.S. adults are not married. Wallet Hub recently looked at 182 U.S. cities and studied 32 indicators of a dating-friendly city. Indianapolis ranked 104th.

But don't be disheartened.. Catherine Yocum has tips on how to have a new dating attitude in the new year.. Plus introduces matchmaking service "It's Just Lunch".