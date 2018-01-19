× ALDI hiring for over 150 jobs at events across the area Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking for a job, ALDI is hosting four area hiring events on Saturday.

The grocery chain is looking for more employees to support their 44 stores across Indiana and northern Kentucky.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., hiring events are taking place at the following locations:

Crown Plaza Indianapolis Airport, 2501 S. High School Rd., Indianapolis

Wellington Fishers Banquet and Conference Center, 9775 N by NE Blvd., Fishers

Courtyard by Marriott Muncie at Horizon Convention Center (Conference Room B), 601 S. High St., Muncie

Hampton Inn and Suites, 2075 N. Michigan Ave. Greensburg

ALDI says they offer employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry.

They are looking for store associates, shift managers and manager trainees. Associates make $11:30 – $12.35 per hour.

The company says manager trainees make $22 an hour with the opportunity to earn $70,000 to $90,000 per year as a store manager.

Job seekers can fill out applications in person at the hiring event.