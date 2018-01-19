× Def Leppard, Journey teaming up for July concert in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Legendary rock bands Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive North America tour that includes a July stop in Noblesville.

The bands will co-headline a July 3, 2018, concert at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center as part of the 58-city tour, which includes performances at ten stadium venues. The tour kicks off May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Expect the bands to pull from their long list of hits, including as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Ticketmaster outlets.

Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. The band’s Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum. Formed in 1973, the band has 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums.

Def Leppard set the bar with a series of groundbreaking albums and is known for its spectacular live performances. Two of their albums, Pyromania and Hysteria, are among the best-selling albums of all time. The band has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.