Former Olympian blasts Indy-based USA Gymnastics during abuse trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Victims are continuing to speak out against convicted child molester and former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. As he awaits sentencing, many of his victims have been describing in court how his actions ruined their lives. On Friday, one of his most high-profile victims took aim not just at Nassar, but Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, too.

Olympic medalist Aly Raisman followed dozens of other Nassar victims, painting a painful picture of his abuse. But she also held nothing back when it came to USA Gymnastics, the organization she said allowed his abuse to run rampant.

“You are so sick, I can’t even comprehend how angry I feel when I think of you,” said Raisman to Nassar during Friday’s hearing in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.

“You lied to me and manipulated me to think that when you treated me, you were closing your eyes because you had been working hard when you were really touching me, an innocent child, to pleasure yourself,” said Raisman.

More than 140 former gymnasts accused Nassar of molesting them. But in her victim impact statement Raisman focused her fury not just on Nassar, but towards the organization she says turned a blind eye to complaints against him.

“A few days ago, USA gymnastics put out a statement attributed to its President and CEO Kerry Perry, saying she came to listen to the courageous women and said ‘their powerful voices leave an indelible imprint on me and will impact my decision as President and CEO every day,’” read Raisman, “that sounds great Ms. Perry, but at this point, talk is cheap.”

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry took over on December 1, 2017 after her predecessor Steve Penny resigned earlier in the year following the Nassar scandal.

“And even now, after all that has happened, USA Gymnastics has the nerve to say the same things it has always said all along,” said Raisman, “can’t you see how disrespectful that is? Can’t you see how much that hurts?”

In a response Friday, Perry referred Fox59 back to her statement from December 1, 2017, where she said in part, “I will not waiver on my commitment to remain focused each and every day on our organization’s highest priority - the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them.”

In the meantime, Perry has yet to lay out any specific changes for the organization, including polices that were crafted, in part, by Larry Nassar.

Despite repeated attempts, USA Gymnastics has denied Fox59’s requests for a sit-down interview with Perry to discuss the organization’s future.

USA Gymnastics also announced it is severing all ties with the Karolyi Ranch, a training facility in Texas where much of the abuse occurred. Nassar is expected to be sentenced after the victim impact statements have concluded.