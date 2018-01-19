× Indiana mother pleads guilty to fatally stabbing her two children in 2016

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– An Indiana mother pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing her two children in 2016.

Court records show the State of Indiana accepted a plea agreement in which Brandi Worley entered a guilty plea for two counts of murder.

Worley was charged in the deaths of Tyler Worley, 7, and Charlee Worley, 3, at their home in Darlington in the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2016. Worley then stabbed herself in the neck, police said.

Worley spent more than a week in the hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail. According to court documents, Worley’s husband planned to divorce her and she admitted she killed the children to keep him from taking them.

The children’s father, Jason Worley, said he and Brandi were having trouble with their marriage. He filed for divorce the day before the killings. He was asleep in the basement when the children were killed.