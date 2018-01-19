INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Get your golf fix without having to bundle up and head outside. Top-ranked golfers and long-drive champions are headed to the Circle City this weekend for the Indy Golf Expo. Sherman stopped by the Indiana State Fairgrounds to check it out.
Indy Gold Expo preview
-
New taco pub opens downtown
-
A daytime look at Indy Scream Park
-
Where is Sherman? At the IMA’s City As Canvas exhibit!
-
Behind the scenes at ‘Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes’
-
Trump could be on track to triple Obama’s time on the golf course
-
-
Threads of Compassion
-
Sherman gets in the holiday spirit at the Indiana Chinese Lantern Festival
-
Driver extracted from car, in critical condition after crash on the east side
-
Sausage counter opens inside downtown brewery
-
Does it work: Crank Chop
-
-
Virtual hotel concierge
-
One-stop beauty shop
-
New shop offers fresh produce in winter