Latest flu update shows 29 Hoosiers have died in past week, 79 dead this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the state health department’s latest report, 29 Hoosiers have died from flu-related illnesses in the past week.

The department released the report on Friday, and it shows that 79 residents have died statewide from illnesses related from the flu this season.

Of the 79 statewide, 6 have died in both Hamilton and Shelby counties and 5 have died in Marion County.

58 of the 79 deceased are 65 and older. 7 people under the age of 49 have died in Indiana this season from flu-related illnesses.

