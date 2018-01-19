× Lawrence police searching for suspect after bullets strike home on east side

LAWRENCE, Ind.– A 51-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after police say several bullets were fired at her Lawrence home.

“It was around 3:45 this morning and we heard six gunshots,” said neighbor Diane Becker.

Police say the bullets hit a home in the 6700 block of 52nd Street. Detectives say a woman inside the home was just inches away from where those bullets hit.

“She was asleep in the front room,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Investigators say the glass from the windows shattered across the floor and cut the woman.

“After she heard those gunshots she stood up and fled towards the back. She had minor injuries to her feet after running through the glass,” said Woodruff.

According to data from LPD, the neighborhood routinely has calls for service. Investigators say there was a person shot in the area back in June.

“The late-shift officers will give a lot of attention over there. Whenever something like this happens, we always step up presence just in case there is an ongoing issue,” said Woodruff.

While Lawrence Police search for the shooter, neighbors are worried their house will be next.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Lawrence police at 317-549-6404 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.