Polar grip continues to ease just in time for the weekend; rain chances return to forecast

Additional sunshine is in the forecast today, along with milder air flowing in on a southwest breeze. This will make for a great day and end to the workweek. Afternoon readings will range between 38° to 41°, marking our first day above freezing in over a week! Snow melting will continue, while side streets, sidewalks, and driveways continue to improve.

Melting snow and lighter southwest winds overnight should create some areas of fog! This, combined with a temperature inversion (warmer air aloft), could create a thick blanket of clouds for your Saturday. It may, also, create pockets of light drizzle throughout the day. All in all, still fairly decent in terms of warming, as temperatures stay above freezing! More showers expected on Sunday to round out the weekend.

A larger storm is already in the works for Monday and into Tuesday. At this hour, it’s making its move through the Pacific Northwest and will bring rain, wind, and eventually a changeover to snow by Tuesday morning. Look for more updates over the weekend on timing and amounts.