Police: K9 in Owen County tracks down auto theft suspect after he flees traffic stop

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 31-year-old Spencer man on Thursday night after they said he fled from police in Owen County.

William Browning was taken into custody after a deputy reportedly observed Browning traveling onto Atkinsonville Rd. at a high rate of speed.

Police said he fled from authorities after the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

After a short distance, Browning lost control of his vehicle, later determined to be stolen out of Marion County, and struck a tree.

He reportedly fled on foot as police approached the vehicle. A deputy deployed his K9 partner, Koda, and he began to track Browning.

Koda lead police to Browning, who was hiding behind a barn at a nearby residence.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then was booked into Owen County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property and driving while suspended.