President Trump addresses annual pro-life March for Life

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is addressing the pro-life March for Life from the White House Rose Garden.

Organizers say the video address Friday makes him the first president to speak to the march using that technology. Anti-abortion activists say their fight against abortion rights is in the strongest position it’s been in in more than a decade.

That’s despite Trump’s onetime advocacy for abortion rights, a stance he says changed around 2011. A year into his presidency, Trump has sought to curtail abortion rights by making rules and policy changes across agencies. He also preserved the Supreme Court’s conservative majority by getting Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed.

Abortion-rights groups say Trump’s actions amount to a sweeping rollback of reproductive rights.