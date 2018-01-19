Stage four cancer patient faces eviction after pleas to set up payment with landlord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. - He was given three months to live. Now, a man in the fight of his life is also fighting with his landlord to stay in his home.

His property management company took Mervin Haley to court for failure to pay his rent and now he's facing eviction this Sunday.

Mervin is battling stage four lung cancer. He fell behind on his rent and his family contacted local agencies to help with the payments.

But, that didn't cover it all. Now, the property management for Center Grove Estates has taken the case to court and the judge ruled Mervin has to be out by Sunday night.

"Right now can't eat, drinks very little, can't walk, talk and there's no way he can possibly leave this home and that was also his last wish to be home as his dying place," Mervin's ex-wife, Denise Haley said.

Over the past couple of months, Mervin had trouble paying his rent. His family reached out to property management to make a partial payment with what they had.

"They're still saying he's 500 something dollars behind, well then come first of January went to pay it they said they couldn't accept a partial payment they had to have the full amount," Denise said.

FOX59 went to talk to the office manager. We were told the matter was confidential.

The case is now in the Johnson County Civil Court so we pulled the public records that show Mervin owes $569 dollars.

With late fees and January's rent, the total is now $1,500. During a court date earlier this week, the judge ruled Mervin has to be off the property by Sunday at 6 p.m.

"There's no way that man can possibly be out of the house by then if he goes outside he's going to get pneumonia and that's going to end him right there," Denise said.

Denise wrote a letter to the judge detailing Mervin's condition and asked for more time to come up with the money.

We were there when the leasing manager called her back. For the first time, Denise was told she could come to the leasing office and fill out a form to be able to make a payment arrangement, but there was no guarantee the corporate office would approve their request.

"You know it's gotta be hard on him to be worrying anyway about his life and then worrying about this on top of it," Denise said.

The leasing manager said if they family isn't out of the home by Sunday evening then the sheriff's department could be called in to remove their things by Monday.

They are still waiting to hear if their payment arrangement request will be approved.

If you would like to help Mervin please contact reporter, Tanae Howard at thoward@fox59.com.