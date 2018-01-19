Teen dies after being shot, crashing car into South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 17-year-old girl died after being shot and crashing into a home in South Bend Thursday night, police say.

According to the South Bend Tribune, police responded to the area around 8 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call. Officers found the car on its side next to a house at Twyckenham Drive and Hildreth Street, according to WSBT.

Officers found a girl in the car unconscious and began performing CPR. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died. She was identified as 17-year-old Tysiona Crawford.

Investigators found bullet holes in the car and shell casings nearby. They said the teen had been shot.

The shooting happened about a block west of Indiana University South Bend, and the school sent a crime notice to students and faculty about the shooting:

REPORTED OFFENSE: On January 18, 2018, the South Bend Police Dept. received a report of shooting one block west of campus. South Bend Police are looking for suspect, a 17 year old black male wearing a red hoodie. Subject had fled north, away from campus. TIME AND LOCATION OF OFFENSE: January 18th, 2018 at 8 PM. On Clover St, one block west of campus. SUSPECT: 17 year old black male wearing a red hoodie. Subject last seen fleeing northbound, away from campus.

The case remains under investigation.