× Warrant sweep nabs suspected drug dealers in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. —Early Thursday morning Indiana State Troopers with the assistance of the Bremen Police Department and the Indiana State Police ERT squad and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section team conducted a warrant sweep as a result of an ongoing drug investigation that started due to citizen complaints.

A search warrant was served at 3345 18B Road where Gabriel Geldner, age 41, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Level 4 Felony and a warrant for Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance-Level 5 Felony. Located during the search warrant were numerous guns, prescription pills, and suspected methamphetamine. The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to determine additional charges.

Troopers also went to a residence located at 3216 18B Road where Kevin Brock, age 40, was arrested on outstanding warrants of Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 4 Felony and Dealing Methamphetamine Level 5 Felony.

This investigation also led to the arrest of Adam Dille, age 31. Dille was arrested at 316 West 8th Street in Rochester, IN on warrants for Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 4 Felony, Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 5 Felony, and two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 6 Felony.