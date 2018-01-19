Your Town Friday: Finding success in “the middle of nowhere”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hamilton County, Ind. - Like many areas in central Indiana, there is a stretch of U.S. 31 north of Westfield that's wide open and you can see for miles. So can a business there actually get any business? Three gems along the side of the road are making it work!

In this edition of Your Town Friday, we check out a pie shop where every single pie is an award winner, a tractor store with a sit-down cafe, and a local family's farmer's market that's celebrating 50 years of success.

Watch the video above to go inside Lisa's Pie Shop, Reynolds Farm Equipment and Wilson Farm Market.