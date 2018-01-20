× Hoosier veterans experience new form of therapy through fly fishing

LEBANON, Ind. – Hoosier veterans are getting the chance to tackle a new sport, one that can bring them peace and healing.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is introducing Hoosier heroes to an activity many may not have ever thought of trying before. The organization is hosting a festival this weekend.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. focuses on the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled and active military members.

They’re encouraging Hoosier vets to learn more about the sport. Organizers say fly fishing may sound intimidating for a beginner, but it can provide a healing tool unlike any other.

“Fly fishing is all about being present in the moment. You can’t have anything on your mind behind you. You can’t have anything on your mind ahead of you. You have to be there and fully present,” said Christopher Jackson, the Mid-West Deputy Regional Coordinator of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc.

The fly fishing festival continues through Sunday evening at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds.

For more on the organization for veterans, click here.