Warm, grey, foggy and damp weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! A warm weekend on the way with temperatures running above normal. Already this morning we are starting off where our afternoon high temperatures are supposed to be! Sunday afternoon we even see temperatures climbing into the lower 50s.

Southerly winds are drawing in gulf moisture, helping to bump our temperatures but leading to fog this afternoon. Visibility will drop off overnight, nearing 0 miles at times.

In addition to the fog, drizzle and light rain will also be around later today.

The fog and spotty rain showers continue on Sunday as well. A front moves in Monday, increasing rain through out the state and dropping temperatures in the afternoon. Some wet snow will mix in Monday evening before changing over to snow on Tuesday. High pressure builds in Wednesday through Friday, creating a streak of dry days with warming temperatures.