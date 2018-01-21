Colts tight end Jack Doyle named to Pro Bowl

Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on September 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Next Sunday, the Colts will have two players to represent the Horseshoe in the Pro Bowl.

The Colts announced that tight end Jack Doyle will join teammate TY Hilton at the game in Orlando.

In Doyle’s first year as the Colts number one tight end, he made his first career Pro Bowl notching 80 receptions, 690 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He replaces Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski on the roster, who will be competing in the Super Bowl.

The 2017-18 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday January 28th at 3 PM E.T.