Fire fully engulfs vacant home on near east side early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Sunday morning fire ripped through a vacant home on the near east side.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called out to the 500 block of North Tacoma Avenue on reports of a two-story house fire. Once they arrived on the scene, IFD labeled the fire as a defensive fire only.

Multiple Master Streams were put in place as crews attempted to gain control of the fire, and 13 units in all were dispatched.

While crews worked on the blaze, they found that there was a partial collapse in the rear. Firefighters had the blaze under control in an hour.

There were no injuries. Officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the house and the estimated damage was worth $80,000.