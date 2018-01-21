× Fishers looks to get Geist Reservoir park site

FISHERS, Ind. — An Indianapolis suburb is looking to take control of land along Geist Reservoir where officials want to build a park and beach.

The city of Fishers last spring announced plans for the 69-acre park on the last undeveloped parcel along the lake, which is largely surrounded by expensive homes.

The Indianapolis Star reports the property owners have turned down a $9.7 million offer from Fishers. The city then began the eminent domain process in Hamilton County court to obtain the land. A judge has appointed three appraisers to determine a fair market price by Feb. 4.

Fishers spokeswoman Ashley Elrod says city officials are continuing negotiations with the owners. Fishers wants to begin construction in 2019 along the 1,900-acre lake that straddles the Indianapolis-Fishers line.

