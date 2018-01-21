× Fishers police ask public to help find suspected runaway

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is asking the public to help find a girl who officers believe has ran away.

Police say the suspected runaway, Brittney Hendry, was last seen Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding Hendry’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-773-1282 or 317-595-3300.

Officers did not provide any additional information regarding this case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.