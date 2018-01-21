× Franklin man hospitalized after vehicle crashes through gate of INDOT facility

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A possibly impaired driver drove his vehicle through the gate of an INDOT facility and struck a state-owned vehicle, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was called to the scene in 4500 block of S. US 31 at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

When the officer arrived, she found the gate of the INDOT parking lot had been damaged and a blue Mini Cooper that had crashed into a parked Sterling truck.

The driver, 68-year-old Jerry Trinell, was extracted from his vehicle and transported to Methodist Hospital.

Trinell has not been arrested. A DUI investigation is underway and toxicology results are pending.