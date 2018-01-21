× IFD fighting fire at auto body shop on Indy’s east side

Indianapolis, Ind – The Indianapolis Fire responded to a fire at an auto body shop on the east side of Indianapolis, forcing traffic to be shut down early Sunday morning.

The fire was called in around 5:15 Sunday morning, in the 2400 block of East Washington Street, at the Trinity Body Shop.

Extra companies were called out to assist as firefighters worked to get the flames under control. Traffic was shut down on Washington Street as fire crews battled the fire.

Crews on the scene said nobody was inside the business and no injures were reported as of 6:00a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the business as ladder crews sprayed water on top of the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.