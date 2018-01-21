IFD fights fire at auto body shop on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Fire responded to a fire at an auto body shop on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning, forcing traffic to be shut down early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at Trinity Body Shop in the 2400 block of East Washington Street at about 5:15 a.m.

Extra companies were called out to assist as firefighters worked to get the flames under control. Traffic was shut down on Washington Street as crews battled the fire.

Crews on the scene said nobody was inside the business and no injuries were reported as of 6:00 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the business as ladder crews sprayed water on top of the building.

The fire department says water runoff from the scene flooded the intersection of Keystone and Washington. Thousands of gallons of water were poured onto the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.