Poles greased in Philly to prevent fans from climbing in celebration ahead of NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Philly fans are known for undying love of the Eagles and often do not get the chance to participate in a big game.

Ahead of tonight’s NFC Championship Game against the Vikings, authorities in Philadelphia have greased poles downtown to prevent fans from celebrating on them later.

They've put Crisco on the poles in downtown Philadelphia to prevent fans from potentially climbing them later. Wild scene on the streets here downtown 4 1/2 hours before the game. https://t.co/MbODGhvuKP pic.twitter.com/TwbMAVKier — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2018

One of the league’s oldest franchises, founded in 1933, the Eagles have never won a Super Bowl and have appeared in the game twice.

They lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX 24-21.

This would be the first major sports championship since 2008 for the city, when the Phillies beat the Rays.

It’s going to be quite the scene tonight in Philly, win or lose.

You can catch the action on FOX59 at 6:40 p.m.