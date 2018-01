Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You've seen our friends from Silly Safaris on our weekend morning show numerous times, always with a variety of animals in tow.

But what is it they actually do on a daily basis? Coyote Chris and Chaos the Coatimundi stopped by to let us know.

Want to find out more about the Silly Safaris team or attend one of their events? Click here for info.