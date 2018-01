Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Craving a grilled steak but don't want to freeze while you're grilling outside?

LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Devin Baker stopped by our studio to share some tips and tricks on how to satisfy your cravings during the colder months.

Want to try and make the filet and lobster tail Devin prepared on the show? Click here for the recipe.