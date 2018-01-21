× Vacant home fully engulfed in flames early Sunday morning on the near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Sunday morning fire rips through a vacant home on the near east side.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called out to the 500 block of North Tacoma Avenue on reports of a two-story house fire.

Once they arrived on the scene, IFD labeled the fire as a defensive fire only.

Multiple Master Streams were put in place as crews attempted to gain control of the fire, and 13 units in all were dispatched.

While crews worked on the blaze, they found that there was a partial collapse in the rear.

There were no injuries.

Crews had the fire under control in an hour.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house.

The estimated damage is $80,000.

12:38 AM – Multiple Master Streams in place as crews gain control of 2 story vacant residence fire at 525 N Temple. #DefensiveOps pic.twitter.com/qj5CsfGbHS — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 21, 2018

#OnArrival – Heavy Fire pushes from 2 Story Vacant w/ partial Collapse in rear. Command orders #DefensiveOps only – 525 N Temple Ave pic.twitter.com/4rSNV60jT5 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 21, 2018