× Another mild day before cold and snow returns Tuesday!

The 50° temperatures from this weekend continue through our Monday and rain chances will be with us off and on through this evening! Along with rain and warmth, windy conditions will intensify, as a larger storm approaches from the west. Wind gusts could peak near 30 mph before we transition into colder air late tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Overnight, rain will transition to snow, as temperatures tumble into the 30s. Considering the recent warmth and ground temperatures, most snow will not stick to the roads and accumulations look light. Winter is back, though but not as brutal as the past week’s polar spell.

Another weaker wave will slip through on Wednesday, producing additional flurries and more cold before milder air swings back in before the weekend.