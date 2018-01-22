× Bill that would require cursive writing to be taught in Indiana schools passes Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would require cursive writing to be taught in all Indiana schools passed the state Senate 38-11 Monday.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, will now move to the House of Representatives.

This is the seventh year Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) has filed a cursive writing bill. While the bill passed the Senate each year, it did not receive a hearing in the House of Representatives.

In 2017, teachers, principals, superintendents and members of governing bodies in the Hoosier State participated in a voluntary study that asked their opinion on teaching cursive writing. The results showed 70 percent of those surveyed supported it, but only 20 percent of schools are teaching it.

“Based on these results and conversations I have had with residents of our community and state, I authored another cursive-writing bill this session, and I am hopeful it will finally receive a hearing in the House,” Leising said.