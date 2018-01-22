× Domestic battery suspect found hiding in dog house in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A man was arrested in Franklin early Sunday morning after he allegedly battered two women at a home.

When sheriff’s deputies responded to the domestic dispute in the 5800 block of S 700 E, they say they found 22-year-old Kody Weber hiding in a dog house behind the residence.

Weber was then taken into custody. While speaking with the suspect, officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. A portable breath test later found Weber’s BAC to be .186 percent, according to an affidavit.

Weber told officers that he and his girlfriend began arguing when he came home from work. When authorities were called, he decided to hide because he’s on probation, the affidavit says.

Weber’s girlfriend texted her sister after the man reportedly punched her in the side of the face. When the sister arrived a short time later to pick the woman up, she was confronted by Weber, who started punching her, according to the affidavit.

A jail van was called to transport Weber, because he reportedly had blood and mud on him. He’s being charged with aggravated battery, battery and criminal recklessness.