EMT dies in Miami County crash after ambulance driver allegedly fell asleep, ran red light

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – An EMT in Miami County passed away early Monday morning while helping to transport a patient after police say the ambulance driver fell asleep and crashed into another car.

According to Indiana State Police, Christine Wesner, 26, was driving an ambulance southbound on U.S. 31 while transporting a 5-month-old from a South Bend hospital to a hospital in Indianapolis around 3:45 a.m.

She failed to stop at a red light at State Road 218, and the ambulance crashed into a 2013 Dodge Dart on the driver’s side. The Dodge had the right away and was in the intersection on eastbound State Road 218 attempting to turn northbound at the time. Police say Wesner fell asleep behind the wheel.

After the crash impact, the ambulance rolled onto its passenger side. Emergency Medical Technician Mousa Chaban, 32, of Mishawaka, was in the back of the ambulance, and he was partially ejected. He died from his injuries.

The patient and the infant’s mother were also in the back of the ambulance. They were uninjured. Wesner also wasn’t injured in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a Peru hospital with a broken collar bone. A passenger in the Dodge was transported by ambulance with a non-life threatening head injury.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. At this time they don’t believe the use of alcohol or narcotics contributed to the crash.