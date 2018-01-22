FOX SWAG BAG GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES



Contest Description. This promotion is sponsored by WXIN. No purchase necessary. Contest begins Monday, February 4, 2018 at 9am and ends Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 9pm. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these contest rules. Employees (and their immediate family members) of WXIN, our parent companies, third-party sponsors and vendors are not eligible. Eligibility. To enter, you must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of one of the following central Indiana counties: Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Fountain, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Union, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Wells, or White. How to Enter. Entrants must first follow FOX59 on Instagram (profile ID: FOX59), then comment on the contest image.

Limit one entry per person. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

Prizes. Five (5) winners will receive one (1) Fox Swag bag with The Resident Hoodie, LA to Vegas dress socks and neck pillow, The Four fidget spinner and an X-files hat: overall value is about $100. Prize must be picked up at the FOX59 studios, 6910 Network Place., between the hours of 8:30am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be chosen by random drawing and notified by direct message through their Instagram accounts on or about Monday, February 11, 2018. If FOX59 is unable to contact the entrant, the winner/entrant will forfeit the prize and another winner will be drawn. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning are approximately 1 in 500, but depend on the number of entries received. Winners Agreements: The winner agrees to permit FOX59 to use their name, likeness, and City/County/State of residence for advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. All federal, state, and/or local rules and regulations apply. Void where prohibited by law. These official rules are subject to modification by FOX59 and its sponsors. FOX59 and its sponsors reserve the right to change or modify these rules as needed at any time during the contest. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by the above sponsors are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.

Taxes are the responsibility of the winner/s. Sponsor will send 1099 forms to contest winners who win prizes whose value singly or in combination with other prizes is valued at $600 or more.



11. Rules are Official Rules: These rules are the official rules and supersede any published advertisements.