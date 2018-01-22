Head of FBI’s Indianapolis Division says Delphi case will stick with him as he retires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The special agent in charge of the Indianapolis FBI field office is retiring.

Jay Abbott's last day is Friday, Jan. 26. He stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk with Fanchon Stinger about his successes, his thoughts on the continuing fight against crime in Central Indiana and the one case that still nags at him as he leaves his post – the murders of two teen girls in Delphi.

Abbott also spoke about why the FBI is not involved in solving the arson that killed four little sisters in Flora, his thoughts on the record homicide numbers in the city and what he believes it will take to solve it.

Taking over for Jay Abbot is Indiana native and Ball State graduate Bradly Grant Mendenhall who's coming from the FBI office in Washington D.C.