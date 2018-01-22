Here’s who’s playing in the Snake Pit for this year’s Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some of the biggest names in electronic dance music (EDM) will headline this year’s Indy 500 Snake Pit.
Race weekend’s biggest party will include Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Deadmau5, Diplo and GRiZ. They’ll perform in the infield next to Turn 3 of the IMS oval during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2018.
General admission and VIP tickets are on sale for $45 and $125 at the IMS website and indy500snakepit.com. All Snake Pit attendees must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission ticket or reserved seat ticket.
“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light has become a phenomenon in both the music and sporting worlds, producing a sold-out event two years running,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year’s concert will feature another world-class lineup ready to party with more than 30,000 Turn 3 fans, showing once again that Race Weekend offers fun and unforgettable opportunities for everyone.”
Here’s a little bit more about each act, courtesy of IMS:
Axwell Λ Ingrosso: The iconic reign of Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso took new heights in the form of Axwell Λ Ingrosso. Embraced by tastemakers, luxury brands and adoring fans across the continents, a culmination of Grammy nominations, DJ Mag Top 100 chart success and back-to-back Billboard and Beatport chart accession has seen the duo garner huge attention from across the globe. Debut single “Something New” began the project with a bang, while subsequent singles “On My Way,” “Can’t Hold Us Down” and “Sun is Shining” put the Stockholm-based crusaders back on the radio airwaves while keeping their main stage activity in full flow. The Pusha T assisted “This Time” spelled an experimental twist with a charitable edge at the back end of 2015, leaving instrumental landmark “Dream Bigger” to start 2016 from the duo. 2017 brought even more success, with the release of the chart-topping EP “More Than You Know.”
Deadmau5: Joel Zimmerman doesn’t like being called a DJ. The dance music phenomenon from Toronto, better known as deadmau5 , rolls his eyes at the description, which he sees as a hopelessly outdated way of describing what he does. His sets are closer to live performances. He plays mostly his own material, assembling tracks on the fly, using cutting-edge computer technology, including software he’s helped write himself. “There are no CDs involved,” he said. “It’s a technological orgy up there, and I try and keep it more my music than anyone else’s. If people come out to see deadmau5, I want them to hear deadmau5 music.” It’s an approach that’s catapulted deadmau5 into dance music’s A-list, and his work has been nominated for six Grammy Awards. deadmau5 has recorded eight studio albums since his 2005 debut, “Get Scraped,” with “W:/2016ALBUM” as his latest release on his Mau5trap label.
Diplo: Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo , is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is as much an international brand as he is a musician/DJ/producer. He’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground, with remarkable tact and reverence. In 2004, after throwing influential parties in South Philadelphia, Pentz cemented himself as a full-fledged artist through his debut album, “Florida” which received praise within the underground community. After multiple Grammy nominations, including Producer of the Year, and being crowned the No. 1 most-streamed artist on Soundcloud for 2013, Beyoncé’s “Run the World” sampled Major Lazer’s “Pon De Floor” and sold more than 1 million copies, cementing Diplo’s place in the pop world. 2016 included three Grammy Nominations for Producer of the Year, Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.
GRiZ: GRiZ (or Grant Kwiecinski, to his mom) is already being hailed as a visionary at age 27. Last spring, he released “Say It Loud” (via his All Good Records imprint), a follow-up to its more funk-step predecessors, “Rebel Era” and “Mad Liberation.” With assists from rapper Talib Kweli, Afrobeat-group Antibalas, the L.A.’s Children’s Chorus, and others, his new full-length finds a golden mean between an abundance of brass instruments, liberal use of soulful vocals and shimmering, synth beats. The album also was influenced by James Brown’s funk-soul spirit, and its horns pay homage to one of GRiZ’s favorite albums, “Sketches of Spain” by Miles Davis.