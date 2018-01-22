× IMPD detectives arrest Wisconsin man in connection with 1998 rape case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 20 years after detectives began investigating a rape that occurred on Indy’s northwest side, they’ve made an arrest in the case.

On September 2, 1998, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8600 block of Rook Road on the report of a rape. The victim spoke to deputies and evidence was collected from the scene.

On December 2, 2015, Investigators in the IMPD Cold Case Unit, working a cold case grant, submitted paperwork for DNA testing on evidence from the case. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency was able to confirm the presence of DNA off evidence collected at the scene using science that was not available in 1998.

An investigator was assigned to the case and rebuilt the file, which included interviewing the victim 18 years after the rape. As a result, they identified 54-year-old Donald Thomas as a suspect in the case.

After getting a warrant to obtain his DNA, Thomas was arrested in Wisconsin. He is currently awaiting extradition. He faces preliminary charges of rape with deadly force, rape with deadly weapon (FA), and criminal deviate conduct amongst others.