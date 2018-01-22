Food fanatics can eat a little healthier in the new year...as new plant-based restaurants open in the Circle City. IndyStar's Liz Biro has the latest list of spots you'll want to try.
IndyStar new healthy restaurants
-
St. Elmo spin-offs announced as first restaurants for Fishers’ new dining district
-
Former prison chef opens New Jersey restaurant after Obama commutes his sentence
-
New taco pub opens downtown
-
Your Town Friday: Indy native brings Hawaii to Fishers
-
Indy Bacon Week features sizzling deals, mouth-watering menus
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Boulder Creek Dining Company
-
Devour Indy Winterfest partners with law firm for sponsorship as event begins January 22nd
-
Facebook’s new feature lets you order food
-
Hot dogs on demand: Portillo’s launches delivery service at Fishers location
-
New burger restaurant opens downtown
-
-
Kokomo man creates board game showcasing local businesses
-
Applebee’s offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December
-
Chilling video shows Ohio mom admit to beating 5-year-old daughter to death