INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you want to feel better in 2018, try increasing your blood flow and recharging your cells. You could also try detoxing in an ozone sauna. Easy Energy Wellness Center serves people on the south side of Indianapolis who want to give their body a jump-start. Sherman visited the center to see what all they offer for their members.
Jump-start your body for 2018
