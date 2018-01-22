× Man taken to hospital after being shot while crossing the street on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand early Monday morning on the northeast side.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pineneedle Court just before 5 a.m. in response to reports that a person had been shot.

Officers on the scene said the man was shot in the hand while he was crossing the street. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police found four shell casings at the scene.

The shooting happened in the same general area as five fatal shootings earlier this month, but IMPD said it was too early to say if Monday’s shooting had any connection to the others.