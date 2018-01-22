× Morgan leads Hoosiers to win over Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With Monday’s 71-68 win over Maryland, Indiana continues to prove its mettle in crunch time, improving to 4-0 on the season in games decided by five points or less.

“(If you can) find a way to hang in in tough games and get stops and your team is believing you can win the game without scoring points, that’s step one, being a tough minded group,” said Indiana head coach Archie Miller.

“Also think we have a really good player in Juwan Morgan who you can go to in the last four minutes of a game and get things done for you, which was the case tonight.”

Morgan wasn’t even a lock to play against the Terrapins after suffering an ankle injury three days prior against Michigan State. He didn’t practice between games, but woke up Monday morning confident he’d be able to go, and delivered 25 points.

“It kind of hurt not being able to practice cause the guys were going hard in practice,” said Morgan after the win. “It was the least I could do, go out tonight and give it my all.”

“Figured with a round of treatments today, we’d know by game time,” added Miller. “Juwan said he felt pretty good. Obviously he played like it.”

No rest for Morgan and the Hoosiers, as they have just one day off before traveling to Champaign to take on Illinois Wednesday evening.