New charges filed against nurse’s aide, boyfriend accused of murdering Brownsburg woman

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Two people accused of killing a 74-year-old Brownsburg woman and assaulting her husband now face additional charges in connection with the case.

Kiesha Summerhill, 18, and Arion Cruthird, 19, are charged with robbery with serious bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury in connection with the death of Alice Wright and the beating of her husband, Kerney Wright. These are the first charges related specifically to Kerney, who was found slightly injured but alive.

Summerhill and Cruthird already faced murder charges in the case. Summerhill was a former nurse’s aide for Kerney. Cruthird is her boyfriend.

Investigators believe the pair entered through the couple’s unlocked front door on Jan. 5 and attacked them. The victims’ adult daughter found her mother dead on Jan. 7. Her father, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, was on the floor of the home in the 800 block of Stonehenge Way.

Investigators found blood on the floor, walls and front door. An informant told police that Summerhill and Cruthird used a BB gun to threaten the couple in order to get money that they kept in a freezer. Alice Wright activated a Life Alert-type system, leading to an assault from Cruthird. He then stabbed Alice Wright in the back of the neck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Because Wright might recognize Summerhill, Summerhill allegedly told Cruthird that he needed to kill her so she couldn’t identify them. They didn’t think her husband would be able to identify them, court documents said.

The couple told the informant that they took $1,500 in cash and two guns from the home.

An autopsy showed that Alice had been dead for about 24 hours before her daughter found her. She had more than a dozen stab wounds to the back of her head, neck, back and forehead along with multiple cutting wounds on her body.