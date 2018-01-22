× Police looking for man in connection with violent robbery, kidnapping case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a man in connection with a violent robbery and kidnapping case from November.

On Nov. 22, 2017, a warrant was issued for the arrest of John Moreno, who’s wanted on charges of robbery with injury, kidnapping and aggravated battery. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

On Nov. 16, 2017, police said Moreno confronted a woman in her driveway and forced into the back seat of her vehicle. Moreno shot her and then climbed into the driver’s seat, driving around until the woman jumped out of the car at the intersection of West Bertha Street and South Roena Street.

Witnesses reported seeing Moreno leave the victim’s car and get into a red car before leaving the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Moreno, who’s about 5’5” and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.