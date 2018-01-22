Proposed dog breeding facility causes opposition in Bartholomew Co.

COLUMBUS, Ind.– A public hearing will take place Monday night where the Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a request for a proposed kennel that would breed up to 100 dogs each year.

Aaron and Lena Oberholtzer filed a request on Oct. 23 for conditional use approval to open a dog breeding kennel. The property is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 950 North and 500 East, in Flatrock Township.

According to the application, the couple wants to build a 3,360 square foot structure to house a kennel where they will breed small dogs. The proposed kennel will have several outdoor dog runs and exercise areas and will be family owned and operated.

The application states there will not be any employees at the kennel and the facility will be operated entirely by the Oberholtzer couple, where they will visit the site twice a day.

The area near the proposed facility is primarily agriculture fields. The nearest single family home is approximately 800 feet east of the property.

A number of animal advocates and residents have shared their opposition to the breeding facility, what many are calling a “puppy mill.”

“The application to breed up to 100 dogs is not done as a hobby and is clearly being done for financial reasons,” said Lia Elliott, board member for the CARE animal rescue in Columbus. “This is truly an operation that is 100 percent designed with profit motives.”

Elliot said this proposed breeding kennel is not a family seeking to breed a favorite pet or continue a beloved bloodline, but an application for a full scale puppy breeding mill. “I am heartbroken about the way animals are treated in these types of facilities,” said Elliot. “It’s a very different type of housing facility than most folks would have for their own pets. They can be kept in wire cages with only six inches of clearance on each side of the animal.”

On Monday, Aaron Oberholtzer spoke with FOX59 and said he bought the 55-acre property in hopes of opening a breeding facility where he and his wife could “make a living” and “take care of dogs.” He said they plan on selling the puppies to out-of-state pet stores.

Oberholtzer said he and his wife are law-abiding citizens who will be workable with neighbors and will take good care of the animals.

An online petition already has well over 2,000 signatures from people who oppose the breeding kennel. The petition will be presented to the board at Monday’s meeting.

The public hearing will take place at the Columbus Municipal Airport in the lower level conference room at 7 p.m.