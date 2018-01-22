Rain to change to snow showers Tuesday morning as temperatures drop

JANUARY THAW 2.0
It’s the second January thaw of the month! A massive storm system is churning overhead but we are in the warm sector of the storm for now. We’ve reached Mid-march temperatures and the warmest central Indiana in 11 days. You know it will not last.
The storm has dropped 12 inches of snow at Spirit Lake, Iowa, 14 inches in Norfolk, Nebraska and it’s responsible for blizzard conditions in three states!
COLD FRONT COMING
A cold front will enter western Indiana around 9 p.m. and sweep east through the state ending the thaw. Temperatures will fall throughout the night and rain showers will become snow showers before sunrise Tuesday. Brace for a more seasonal chill along with snow showers early Tuesday and for the morning commute.
NO RETURN TO THE DEEP FREEZE FOR NOW
We are not going back into the deep freeze for the foreseeable future. We’ve already posted nine nights below zero this season, most since 1990!
A series of storm systems are expected to eject from the southwest U.S. over the next week to 10 days, bringing warmups to quick jabs of cold. The next in the series is to arrive this weekend.
As stated in earlier posts, we are putting the bitter cold behind us for now and looking LONG RANGE. The bitter cold looks absent through perhaps mid-February. We still have a long way to go.