Rain to change to snow showers Tuesday morning as temperatures drop

NO RETURN TO THE DEEP FREEZE FOR NOW

We are not going back into the deep freeze for the foreseeable future. We’ve already posted nine nights below zero this season, most since 1990!

A series of storm systems are expected to eject from the southwest U.S. over the next week to 10 days, bringing warmups to quick jabs of cold. The next in the series is to arrive this weekend.

As stated in earlier posts, we are putting the bitter cold behind us for now and looking LONG RANGE. The bitter cold looks absent through perhaps mid-February. We still have a long way to go.