Silver Alert issued for missing St. Joseph County woman

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Granger, Indiana, which is about 160 miles north of Indianapolis.

Nancy Lee Loy is an 80-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday January 21, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in Granger and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen driving a maroon 2009 Toyota Avalon with Purdue University license plate PC2905.

If you have any information on Nancy Lee Loy, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.