Terminally ill cancer patient avoids eviction after Franklin business pays debt in full

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Following an outpouring of support from around the country, a stage four cancer patient that was facing eviction in Greenwood will be able to stay put.

Mervin Haley is battling lung cancer and doctors have given him three months to live.

After Haley fell behind on his rent at Center Grove Estates, property management took the case to court and a judge ruled that he had to be out by Sunday night.

Haley’s family reached out to management to make a partial payment with what they had, but they still owed $569 plus late fees and January’s rent, coming to a total of about $1,500.

The leasing manager said if the family wasn’t out of the home by Sunday evening, then the sheriff’s office could be called in to remove their things by Monday.

After FOX59 shared Haley’s dilemma on Friday, calls and emails came rolling in from people wanting to help.

One local business stepped up to the plate and actually paid Haley’s debt in full. Franklin’s Urban Air Adventure Park paid the money directly to the manager when the office opened Monday morning.