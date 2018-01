INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re seeing a lot of cloud pictures from viewers this morning, and we can understand why – they are definitely eerie!

According to meteorologist Jim O’Brien, the pictures show shelf clouds which are typically seen at the leading edge of a storm.

The distinct line in the clouds is the boundary between a downdraft and updraft of a storm or line of thunderstorms.

Great view of the shelf cloud passing over Hamilton County from@our exclusive camera at @ConnerPrairie this morning. #shelfie #INwx pic.twitter.com/j5hu8DEuLQ — John Dissauer ❄️☃️ (@johndissauer) January 22, 2018

View of the approaching shelf cloud from Indy Hyundai on the east side of Indianapolis. Round of heavy rain coming. #INwx #shelfie pic.twitter.com/OkZdKW6IU3 — John Dissauer ❄️☃️ (@johndissauer) January 22, 2018