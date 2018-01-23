UPDATE: 2 people killed, nearly 20 wounded after shooting at Kentucky high school

BENTON, Ky. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a high school in Kentucky that left two people dead and 19 others wounded.
Authorities were called to Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Tuesday around 9 a.m. According to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, of the 19 injured, 14 of those were gunshot wounds.
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the 15-year-old male suspect was armed with a handgun and is in custody. He will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
Sanders says the scene is secured. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting with the investigation.
Bevin released a statement about the shooting:
“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”
Witnesses described a chaotic scene with dozens of students running out of the high school. Local business owner Mitchell Garland told the AP that students were “crying and screaming” while “trying to get out of there.”
“Everyone is just scared. Just terrified for their kids,” Garland said. “We’re a small town and we know a lot of the kids.”