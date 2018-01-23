UPDATE: 2 people killed, nearly 20 wounded after shooting at Kentucky high school

BENTON, Ky. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a high school in Kentucky that left two people dead and 19 others wounded.

Authorities were called to Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Tuesday around 9 a.m. According to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, of the 19 injured, 14 of those were gunshot wounds.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the 15-year-old male suspect was armed with a handgun and is in custody. He will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

Sanders says the scene is secured. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting with the investigation.

Bevin released a statement about the shooting:

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

Witnesses described a chaotic scene with dozens of students running out of the high school. Local business owner Mitchell Garland told the AP that students were “crying and screaming” while “trying to get out of there.”

“Everyone is just scared. Just terrified for their kids,” Garland said. “We’re a small town and we know a lot of the kids.”

A statement from Gov. Bevin regarding this morning's events in Marshall County: pic.twitter.com/0n0cxgJkvi — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

ALERT: KSP has confirmed a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims, one of which has been pronounced dead. KSP Post 1 is setting up a media staging area and more details will available soon — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: ATF agents are on the scene to assist at the Kentucky school shooting. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 23, 2018

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018