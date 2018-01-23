× 29-year-old man critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot multiple times on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD says the victim was shot in the 3900 block of N. Euclid Ave. around 7:40 p.m.

Officers say the man was initially transported by an acquaintance to a fire station in the 5500 block of E. 38th St. before being taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe the man was targeted.

Police say they are waiting for warrants to search the vehicle and a home in connection with the shooting.

